Christopher Ryan Strickland, age 33

Christopher Ryan Strickland, age 33, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

He was born on October 23, 1988, in Oak Ridge. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home in person, by mail, or over the phone at 865-435-7261 to help Chris’ family with the funeral expenses. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Union Cemetery.

