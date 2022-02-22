CFD/CPD basketball game back on

The annual charity basketball game between the Clinton Fire and Police Departments has been tentatively rescheduled after being postponed in January due to a spike in COVID cases.

The game will now be played on Saturday, March 12th at 5 pm on ET Stamey Court inside Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School.

As was the case in January, all proceeds will benefit Clinton City Councilman and Clinton City Blaze Athletic Director ET Stamey and his family. Donations will be accepted at the door as your “general admission” into the game.