CCSO: Woman arrested during burglary

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 73 Views

A Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a woman after he interrupted her during a burglary-in-progress.

Sunday, a deputy responded to a home on Water Street in the Speedwell community after a caller reported hearing broken glass and said that a woman had broken into the house.

The deputy arrived and found the exterior storm door and the interior door open, with broken glass visible.  Deputy Tim Powers, according to a press release, then noticed movement inside the house and ordered that person to show themselves.

A woman identified as Tonya Suttles came outside and was taken into custody without incident. 

According to a CCSO press release, Suttles faces charges of aggravated burglary and vandalism over $1000.

