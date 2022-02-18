CCSO arrests man on heroin charges

Earlier this week, detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2557 Highway 297 in Newcomb, the residence of a man identified as Floyd Marlow. 

Inside the home, deputies reported finding multiple containers of a substance believed to be heroin.  A pill bottle with other narcotics, various baggies prepared to distribute narcotics, and scales used to weigh narcotics were also found in the home, and in a press release, the CCSO says that Marlow was also in possession of a revolver.
During the course of the search, Marlow reportedly admitted to selling heroin multiple times, and even bragged about how the profit margin on heroin was double the price that he originally paid for it, according to the release, which also states that he said he needed the firearm for protection.
Marlow was transported to the Campbell County Jail, and charged with the sale of a controlled substance, possession of schedule V controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing a firearm during commission of a felony.

