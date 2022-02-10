Campbell man arrested after several needles found

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested Monday after deputies investigating a domestic disturbance found several hypodermic needles in his possession.

Deputies were called to a home on Baird Lane Monday on a report of a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived, made contact with a man identified as Kevin Potter in the driveway. While speaking with Potter, deputies reported seeing two hypodermic needles among his belongings and were granted permission to conduct a further search. In Potter’s coat pocket, deputies reported finding a bag with an undisclosed amount of hypodermic needles, and a spoon believed to be used as part of the process to inject narcotics.

Potter was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Campbell County Jail on one count each of domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is due in court on Tuesday, February 15th.