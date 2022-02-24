Campaign: Fleischmann endorses Miller for second term

(Campaign announcement, submitted) Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced his endorsement of General Sessions Judge Roger Miller offering his support for Judge Miller in his re-election for a second term. Judge Miller, a Republican was elected in 2014 and replaced a three-term Democrat.

General Sessions Division II Court is located in Oak Ridge and serves the Oak Ridge, [Rocky Top], and Oliver Springs communities.

“Judge Miller has done an outstanding job serving the citizens of Anderson County over the past eight years. Judge Miller’s dedication to both the law and the people he serves is a testament to the job he has done as a General Sessions Judge. I endorse his re-election bid and wish him the best of luck in 2022.” stated Fleischmann in a campaign announcement.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (L) and Anderson County General Sessions Division II Judge Roger Miller

Judge Miller responded, “I am honored to have the endorsement of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann in my campaign for General Sessions Judge. I appreciate his confidence in my abilities and my performance during my first term in office. I promise to continue to work hard to keep that trust with all the citizens of Anderson County.” The Republican Primary for Anderson County General Sessions Judge Division II, and the remainder of the countywide offices, is set for May 3rd.