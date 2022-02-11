Sarah Burton (Facebook)

Burton a Finalist for Miss Basketball

Clinton High School senior standout Sarah Burton has been named one of three finalists for the TSSAA’s Miss Basketball Award, given each year to the top girls’ basketball player in six classifications. 

Burton is the Lady Dragons’ all-time leading scorer and is getting closer to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Clinton basketball history, boys or girls.  This season, Burton is averaging over 27 points and close to 9 rebounds a game, and led Clinton to its first regular-season District championship since 1980.  Burton signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball at UVA-Wise earlier in the season and now has her sights set on leading the Lady Dragons on a deep postseason run. 

Burton is up against Page’s McKenzie Cochran and Brooklyn Crouch of Upperman for the award, winners of which will be announced on March 14th in Murfreesboro.

Other East Tennessee Miss Basketball Finalists include:

  • Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School (Division II-A)
  • Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic (Division II-AA)
    Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden (Class 4A)

On the boys’ side, no Clinton players made the cut to be a Finalist, but there are a few in East Tennessee.

  • B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic(Division II-AA)
  • Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville (Class 3A

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden (Class 4A)

