Brush fire in Roane contained overnight

State Forestry firefighters and their local counterparts battled a brush fire in Roane County on Thursday.

The fire was reported at around 3:30 pm in the area of Scenic Drive and its intersection with West Hills Drive in Harriman. Our partners at BBB-TV report that the fire started as an outdoor burn at a home where the homeowner had obtained a burn permit, but gusty winds at the time caused it to spread. The fire reportedly damaged a neighbor’s storage building and then ran up Walden’s Ridge, where firefighters were finally able to contain it at around 10 pm Thursday.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

Aside from the neighbor’s storage building, no other structures were reported to have suffered damage. The property owner was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for unspecified issues, but no other injuries were reported.