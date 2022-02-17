Mr. Britt Estes Brown, age 53 of Corbin, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the father of Emily Lauren Brown of Athens, Georgia, and Chelsea Mays of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. He was the son of Willard & Drucie Brown of Manchester, Kentucky. He was the brother of Jimmy Brown and his wife, Lisa of Manchester, Kentucky, and Jackenson Guerrier and wife, Anna of Tampa, Florida. He was the uncle of Grace Brown, Kelsey Brown-Gaydos, and Austin Brown all of Manchester, Kentucky, and Keith Brown of Portland, Maine.

He was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and of the Baptist faith. He loved the lake life. Always boating and fishing in his spare time. Former licensed funeral director and licensed embalmer with Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN.

Memorial Services for Mr. Britt Estes Brown will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at the City of Hope Church in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, February 19th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of 11:00 a.m. at the City of Hope Church in Manchester, Kentucky.

