Billy Gene Malone, age 87, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Billy Gene Malone, age 87, of the Cave Creek community of Roane County, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, February 10, 2022 and to be reunited with his precious wife of 61 years, Hester, who departed this life on December 18, 2021. He was a resident of River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center in Loudon.  Billy was born July 24, 1934 in Loudon County and was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. He was of the Baptist faith and he loved collecting car magazines.  Preceded in death by his loving wife, Hester Malone; mother, Reece Dutton; brother-in-law, George Stafford; sister-in-law, Mary “Tootsie” Crox; nephew, Charles “Tommy” Crox.

SURVIVORS

Nieces                                                  Juanita Patterson & husband, Johnny of Lenoir City

            Becky Crox of Lenoir City

Nephews                                              Larry Stafford & wife, Kim of Kingston

                                                            David Stafford & wife, Betsy of Lenoir City

Several great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews

A family graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 19, 2021 at Cave Creek Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Jamey Patterson officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rozella “Rose” Glover, age 87 of Oak Ridge

Rozella “Rose” Glover, age 87 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.