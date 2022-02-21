Berry production workshop in Clinton

The UT Extension Office and The Center for Profitable Agriculture will be providing an excellent opportunity to learn about production and marketing considerations for berries (strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries). This free workshop (meal provided) will be beneficial for seasoned producers and those looking to get started in berry production. Registration is required to attend so please call us at (865) 457-6246 by Friday, February 25th. For more, check out the UT Extension Anderson County Facebook by following this link.

