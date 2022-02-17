Basketball, NASCAR to disrupt WYSH broadcast schedule

We want to alert you to a couple of programming changes here at WYSH.

“Trading Time Primetime” will not be heard either of the next two nights as WYSH brings you live coverage of both NASCAR racing and high school basketball District tournament action.

Tonight (Thursday 2/17), tune in for live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150 qualifying races, setting the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman secured the top two spots for the Great American Race. Our coverage on the Motor Racing Network will begin at 6 pm.

On Friday (2/18), “Trading Time Primetime” will be pre-empted by a special postseason edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press, as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head to Anderson County for a District tournament semifinal showdown with the Mavericks and the Lady Mavs. Coverage begins Friday at 6 pm as the top-seeded Lady Dragons look to complete a three-game sweep of their crosstown rivals, followed at 7:30 as the also-top-seeded Clinton boys try to complete their own season sweep. Both Anderson County’s boys and girls are the fourth seed in the District tourney.

Tonight, the Halls girls play Scott in one District 4AAA semifinal at Anderson County High School, followed by the Red Devil and Highlander boys in game two. Winners of the semifinals being played tonight and Friday will meet Tuesday night at AC for District titles, while the losers of each game will square off Monday at AC for third place.

Saturday at 4:30, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns with the “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner 300” from Daytona and we cap off your race weekend Sunday at 1:30 pm with the Daytona 500 right here on WYSH and on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.