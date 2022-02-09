Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Giles Duncan, age 79, of Oliver Springs

Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Giles Duncan, age 79, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Barbara was born February 6, 1943, in Clairfield, Tennessee. She has lived in Oliver Springs since early childhood. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berlin Duncan; parents, Fred and Virginia Giles; siblings, Dixie Cunningham, Fred Giles, Jr., Jack Giles, Ralph Giles, Berlin Giles, Bonnie Lizzotte, Ruth Land, and Johnny Giles.

Barbara is survived by a son, Rodney and Cheri Duncan; daughter, Tina and Shane Howard; grandson, Colby Howard; brother, Frank Giles of Trotwood, Ohio; special friend and caregiver, Barbara and Gary Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry in care of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 601, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Kenny Rains and Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

