Arbor Day Observance set in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

Oak Ridge officials will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at Oak Ridge’s 37th Annual Arbor Day Observance on Friday, March 4th, at 10 am at St. Mary’s School at 323 Vermont Avenue.

The ceremony will also mark the 34th year that the City of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Area Forester, Brook Smith will present the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

As we have reported in the past, in order to become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards:

  • a legally constituted tree board;
  • a community tree ordinance;
  • a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita;
  • and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony.

Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Redbud tree, donated by the City of Oak Ridge. St. Mary’s School staff and fourth-grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at numerous locations throughout the city, including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the U.T. Arboretum, Cedar Hill Park, and at Willow Brook, Glenwood, Woodland, and Linden schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the City’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP announces volunteer work events

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting multiple volunteer work events to complete much-needed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.