Angela Marie Seiber, age 58, passed away at her home in Jefferson City, TN on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Angie loved the Tennessee Vols, she loved watching Andy Griffith, playing aggravation, and she loved watching her grandchildren. Angie enjoyed being outdoors and taking walks in her neighborhood. She also enjoyed thrift shopping, working, and cooking. Angie was loved by many, and she will be remembered as a kind, considerate, and giving person.

Angela is preceded in death by her mother, Henrietta Moser; husband, David Seiber; brother, Russell.

She is survived by her father, Von Moser; daughter, Tiffany Seiber/Oriana M.; brothers, Skeeter, David, Boodie, Darrell, and Wendell; grandchildren, Ariel and Marina M.

Interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

