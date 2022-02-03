Adventure Anderson celebrates Black History Month

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

Black History Month celebrates the contributions that African-Americans have made to American history in their struggles for freedom and equality.

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, has compiled a list of places in Anderson County that celebrate that history, and the contributions made to both national and local history by African-Americans.

The obvious starting point is the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton, which is dedicated to telling the story of the 12 Black students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956, the “Clinton 12,” with artifacts, interactive exhibits, and more. 

The blog post also includes some places you might not have thought tied into Black History Month, including the Coal Creek Miners’ Museum in Rocky Top, and the Museum of Appalachia in Norris.

Here is a link to the post talking about where you can learn about the significant impact that African-Americans have had in our community.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OREM, Army Corps of Engineers to construct K-25 Viewing Platform

A new facility that will share the history of the K-25 Building from a new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.