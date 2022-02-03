Adventure Anderson celebrates Black History Month

Black History Month celebrates the contributions that African-Americans have made to American history in their struggles for freedom and equality.

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, has compiled a list of places in Anderson County that celebrate that history, and the contributions made to both national and local history by African-Americans.

The obvious starting point is the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton, which is dedicated to telling the story of the 12 Black students who desegregated Clinton High School in 1956, the “Clinton 12,” with artifacts, interactive exhibits, and more.

The blog post also includes some places you might not have thought tied into Black History Month, including the Coal Creek Miners’ Museum in Rocky Top, and the Museum of Appalachia in Norris.

Here is a link to the post talking about where you can learn about the significant impact that African-Americans have had in our community.