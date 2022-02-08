AC Schools warn of phony solicitors

Anderson County school leaders are warning citizens about someone calling to solicit donations for area schools.

School officials say that recently, there has been an individual calling local businesses in Anderson County claiming to represent the county school system and asking for donations.

Leaders wrote in a statement that “this individual is not in any way connected to Anderson County Schools. ACS will never under any circumstances ask for a third party to solicit for donations for our district.”

If you do receive one of these calls, simply hang up and, as always never give out any personal or banking information over the phone.