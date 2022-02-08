AC Schools warn of phony solicitors

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 79 Views

Anderson County school leaders are warning citizens about someone calling to solicit donations for area schools.

School officials say that recently, there has been an individual calling local businesses in Anderson County claiming to represent the county school system and asking for donations.

Leaders wrote in a statement that “this individual is not in any way connected to Anderson County Schools. ACS will never under any circumstances ask for a third party to solicit for donations for our district.”

If you do receive one of these calls, simply hang up and, as always never give out any personal or banking information over the phone.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Watch out when buying a new car

(TDCI press release)  With tax season in full swing, Tennessee consumers who have been waiting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.