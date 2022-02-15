AC GOP to meet Thursday in Clinton

The Anderson County Republican Party will meet this Thursday February 17th at 7:00 pm. Because the attendance has increased the location has recently been moved to Clinton at 635 Hillcrest Street which is the Clinton Church of God. The meeting is in the building behind the main sanctuary. With questions call Myra Mansfield at 865-712-8027.
Check Also
Willow Ridge recognized as Oak Ridge Chamber ‘Small Biz of Month’
(Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce) Willow Ridge Garden Center, located at 97 Oak Ridge Turnpike, …