AC GOP to meet Thursday in Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

The Anderson County Republican Party will meet this Thursday February 17th at 7:00 pm. Because the attendance has increased the location has recently been moved to Clinton at 635 Hillcrest Street which is the Clinton Church of God. The meeting is in the building behind the main sanctuary. With questions call Myra Mansfield at 865-712-8027.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

