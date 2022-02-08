A disappointing night for Dragons, Lady Dragons

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/7/22
Powell girls 64 Clinton 26: Coming off a gritty effort against Oak Ridge on Friday, the Lady Dragons came out flat against a very talented Powell squad, falling behind early and never catching up Monday on the road. Alaina Schroeder led Powell (22-3) with 21 points and Reagan Trumm added 17. No player scored in double figures for Clinton (14-9), which was led by Bailey Burroughs’ eight points.
Powell boys 65 Clinton 62: Maybe it was an Oak Ridge “hangover,” maybe it was something else, but Powell took advantage of whatever it was to upset the Dragons, top-ranked in Class AAA, on Monday. The Panthers (11-14) led wire-to-wire, and even though Clinton had a chance to tie the game at the end, they were fighting an uphill battle throughout. Ayden Greene was outstanding for the Panthers, scoring 26 points and helping seal the win with late free throws. Austin Heard scored 18, including some key baskets inside the paint down the stretch. Clinton (21-3) was led by Jackson Garner’s 23 points.
ELSEWHERE, GIRLS
- Maryville 53 Anderson County 17
- Alcoa 70 Oak Ridge 66
- Scott 57 Wartburg 35
- Campbell County 40 Central 37
- Grainger 66 Union County 31
ELSEWHERE, BOYS
- Maryville 50 Anderson County 46
- Oak Ridge 87 Alcoa 56
- Scott 92 Wartburg 50
- Campbell County 71 Central 55
- Grainger 53 Union County 50
SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY 2/8/22
- Oliver Springs at Coalfield
- Union County at Campbell County
- Hancock County at Jellico
- Powell at Jefferson County
- Karns at Carter
- Tellico Plains at Kingston
- Halls at Northview Academy
- Sunbright at Oneida
- Austin-East at West
- Midway at Harriman
- Oakdale at Rockwood