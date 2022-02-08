A disappointing night for Dragons, Lady Dragons

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/7/22

Powell girls 64 Clinton 26: Coming off a gritty effort against Oak Ridge on Friday, the Lady Dragons came out flat against a very talented Powell squad, falling behind early and never catching up Monday on the road. Alaina Schroeder led Powell (22-3) with 21 points and Reagan Trumm added 17. No player scored in double figures for Clinton (14-9), which was led by Bailey Burroughs’ eight points.

Powell boys 65 Clinton 62: Maybe it was an Oak Ridge “hangover,” maybe it was something else, but Powell took advantage of whatever it was to upset the Dragons, top-ranked in Class AAA, on Monday. The Panthers (11-14) led wire-to-wire, and even though Clinton had a chance to tie the game at the end, they were fighting an uphill battle throughout. Ayden Greene was outstanding for the Panthers, scoring 26 points and helping seal the win with late free throws. Austin Heard scored 18, including some key baskets inside the paint down the stretch. Clinton (21-3) was led by Jackson Garner’s 23 points.

ELSEWHERE, GIRLS

Maryville 53 Anderson County 17

Alcoa 70 Oak Ridge 66

Scott 57 Wartburg 35

Campbell County 40 Central 37

Grainger 66 Union County 31

ELSEWHERE, BOYS

Maryville 50 Anderson County 46

Oak Ridge 87 Alcoa 56

Scott 92 Wartburg 50

Campbell County 71 Central 55

Grainger 53 Union County 50

SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY 2/8/22

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Union County at Campbell County

Hancock County at Jellico

Powell at Jefferson County

Karns at Carter

Tellico Plains at Kingston

Halls at Northview Academy

Sunbright at Oneida

Austin-East at West

Midway at Harriman

Oakdale at Rockwood