5K Love Run returns to Norris

The Child Advocacy Center of Anderson will be holding its annual 5K Love Run on Saturday, February 26th in Norris.

The course is a certified course, meaning that runners will have a chance to set a Personal Record or a New Course Record. The current Course Best Times for those of you who are interested are 18:27 for a male, and 24:10 for females.

The race begins at 9:00 am Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Proceeds from your registration fees will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County Tennessee, Inc.

Race organizers want you to be aware that the 5K is NOT walker-friendly for this course. If you are a Walker, they advise that you instead register for the 1 Mile Fun Run.

For all the information you will need, including a link to the registration page, visit https://www.5kloverun.com/

Click the “Register Now” button or go directly to the RunSignup Registration Page.

Pre-registration will end this Friday, February 18th.

Pre-registration guarantees a race day event T-shirt.

Online registration will continue till February 25. Race Day registration will also be available.

Officials with the Child Advocacy Center will join WYSH on ‘Ask Your Neighbor’ on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10:15 to talk about the important work they do there and to give more details on the 5K Love Run.