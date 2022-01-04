‘World Wise Wednesdays’ return to ORPL in January

(Submitted)  The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library will host its next World Wise Wednesdays program in late January.

Building the Secret City: Early Oak Ridge Tennessee through the lens of Ed Westcott will be held in the library auditorium at 12 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

Lifelong resident and Oak Ridge historian Don Hunnicutt will present early, rarely seen construction photos of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

