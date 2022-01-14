World Wise Wednesday moved to OR Municipal Building

We have been letting you know on our Community Bulletin Board that the Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library will host its first World Wise Wednesdays program of 2022 on Wednesday, January 19th at 12 noon, but it will no longer be held in its original location.

Building the Secret City: Early Oak Ridge Tennessee through the lens of Ed Westcott was originally scheduled to be held in the library auditorium at 12 noon on the 19th, but yesterday, officials announced a venue change.  

Lifelong resident and Oak Ridge historian Don Hunnicutt’s presentation of early, rarely seen construction photos of the once-Secret City will now be held in the Courtroom of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.  It will still begin at 12 noon, and will also be streamed in a couple of places, links to which you can find below.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, or stream, the presentation.  Find more information at www.orpl.org.  

The live stream can be found at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx, orat https://video.ibm.com/channel/oak-ridge%2C-tn-city-council-meetings 

