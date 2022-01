Adventure Anderson, the county’s Tourism Bureau, reminds you that you can eat fresh all year long with a visit to the Winter Farmers Market.

The market takes place from 9 am to 12 noon in the gymnasium at St. Mary’s School at 323 Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge every Saturday through March and offers fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs, farm fresh eggs, a variety of meats, baked goods, fresh-roasted coffees, jams, crafts, and more.

For more information, follow this link.