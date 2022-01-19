Willie D Graham

Willie D Graham gained his angel wings on Friday, January 14, 2022. Willie worked for many years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, but his true passions were classic cars (especially his 69 Camaro), Norris Craft boats and fishing. He won the first bass tournament he ever competed in, and the prize was his first Norris Craft boat! Willie is preceded in death by his parents; Buford and Elizabeth Graham; brother, Charles Edwards; sister, Patricia Graham and daughter, Kimberly Carver.
He is survived by his devoted partner of 23 years, Brenda Cinnamon; brothers, Sydney Graham and John Graham; sisters, Mary Graham and Annie Bentley; children, Caron Hutchins, Lebron Gray, Christina Salazar, Brittany Lee, Willie D Graham II, Tyler Graham, Alexis Graham, and Joshua Graham; as well as many grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Receiving of friends will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 11-12noon. Willie’s graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1 PM following the receiving of friends. www.holleygamble.com

