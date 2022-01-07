Veterans Breakfast postponed to January 15th

The regular monthly Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for January 8th has been postponed to January 15th due to inclement weather, and possibly early morning icy conditions.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally co-sponsored this month by Ryan Spitzer.

The breakfast will be held on January 15th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

