UTAS presents ‘Love is in the Air’ discussion of bird courtship

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host a presentation next week about bird courtship and pair bonding.

The First Thursday Nature Supper Club program is titled “Love is in the Air.” It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3.

Though it is only February, bird courtship has begun, according to a UTAS press release.

“You provide your own stay-at-home supper, and we provide the nature as local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales will entertain and teach us via Zoom what counts for beauty in the avian world,” the press release said. “We will look at many species. Great horned owls are the first to start courtship rituals, while cedar waxwings typically do not begin their pair bonding until June.”

The program is free, but registration is required to receive your link. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available.

Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, the UT Arboretum Society’s educational programs are currently not on-site activities, the press release said.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.