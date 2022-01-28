UTAS announces return of Arboretum hikes

After almost two years of cancellations, the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society says that its monthly Third Saturday Hikes will resume in February.

The hikes will resume, beginning February 19th at the UT Arboretum, located in Oak Ridge at 901 South Illinois Avenue.

February’s event is billed as a newcomer’s hike, and everyone is welcome to participate in this free guided hike. Newcomers to the area, newcomers to the UT Arboretum, and even newcomers to hiking are all encouraged to join as well as previous participants.

The hikes have been a part of the UT Arboretum and UT Arboretum Society for more than 13 years

The hike begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 19th outside the Arboretum Visitors Center. The group will then leave for a guided hike that will be around two miles. The Visitors Center will not be open, but portable restrooms are available in the parking lot area.

Organizers say that you need to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. The UTAS says, “no pets, please,” though, as some of the ongoing research projects taking place on the Arboretum on our grounds means that they are unable to allow pets.”

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.