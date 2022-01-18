TWRA requests public input for 2022-24 hunting regulations

Jim Harris

(TWRA press release)  The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2022-24 hunting regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas, comments, and make suggestions about hunting season dates, bag limits, wildlife management area (WMA) regulations, and more.

The public comment period is open through Feb. 15. Comments may be emailed. Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. Regular mail submissions may be sent to Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Public comments will all be considered regarding season setting and other changes. Items typically not a consideration during the TWRA normal season setting process are Tennessee Code Annotated or TCA rules, waterfowl season dates (federally mandated), and anything regarding fishing.

A synopsis of these comments will be presented along the agency’s hunting regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its April 2022 meeting and voted upon at the May meeting. Hunting regulations are set every two years. However, the commission is allowed to make amendments to the proclamation as it deems appropriate.

