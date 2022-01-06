Two members of the Clinton Fire Department have successfully completed the Basic EMT course held by Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.
Captain Anthony Braden and Firefighter John Nelson successfully completed the approximately 10-week-long course, and then successfully passed the National Registry of EMT’s exam to become state-certified Basic EMT’s.
In a press release, officials noted that both are “now trained to provide better patient care for the citizens of the City of Clinton.”
Two Clinton FD members earn EMT certifications
