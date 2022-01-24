TN unemployment hits two-year low

(TDLWD) Unemployment in Tennessee reached a two-year low in December, according to new information released last week by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state ended 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, which was two-tenths of a percentage point lower than November.

Over the past year, Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 1.8 percentage points from 5.6% at the end of 2020 to 3.8% at the end of last year.

Tennessee has not seen unemployment at this level since January 2020 when it had a rate of 3.7%. The state experienced slight increases in unemployment in February and March of that year before COVID-19 business closures dramatically impacted the state’s workforce. In April 2020, Tennessee reached a record high unemployment rate at 15.8%. That rate has been declining steadily since then.

Total nonfarm employment across the state increased by 14,500 jobs between November and December. Tennessee employers added the largest numbers of workers in the leisure and hospitality sector, followed by the trade, transportation and utilities, and the education and health services sectors.

Over the year, nonfarm employment in Tennessee increased by 96,400 jobs. The largest increases occurred in the leisure and hospitality, the professional and business services, and the trade, transportation, and utilities sectors.

Across the country, unemployment in December was at its lowest rate since March 2020, one month before the pandemic began to impact the nation’s workforce. The United States seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December came in at 3.9%, down 0.3 of a percentage point from November’s rate.

A complete analysis of the state’s December 2021 unemployment data can be found here.