THP: Two die in Roane wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two men died after the cargo van they were in collided with the back of a tractor-trailer Monday morning in Roane County.

The THP says that 63-year-old Robert Rich of Rockwood had been driving a 2020 Ford Transit van east on I-40 near mile marker 356 when the tractor-trailer driven by a Florida man slowed down due to lane closures from a previous accident. The van did not stop in time and collided with the rear of the truck’s trailer. Rich and his passenger, 39-year-old Adam Milburn of Rockford, Illinois—who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt—died in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger were uninjured.

No charges or citations were issued.