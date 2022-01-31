THP: One hurt in rollover wreck on I-75

One person was injured in a Saturday night traffic accident on I-75 in Anderson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle accident happened at around 9 pm near mile marker 124 on I-75 South.

We are awaiting more information from the THP, but we do know that the car left its lane of travel and crossed over the median, where it flipped over several times. The driver was airlifted to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR, and the interstate was shut down for a time to allow the chopper to land and take off.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.