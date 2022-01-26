Thomas Tolliver Triplett, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Thomas has been a member of Island Home Baptist Church since 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on nature walks, and his fur baby, Max.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Bertha Triplett, and his wife, Martha Triplett.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Joe Triplett of Mountain City, TN, Jack Triplett and Patsy of Abington, VA; sisters, Betty Greene of Vilas, NC, Mary Moody of Vilas, NC; stepdaughter, Mary ‘Sheila’ Cox of Clinton, TN; nieces, Jane Greene, Kristy Goforth, and Missy Yates. He is also survived by his special friend, Jerry Stevens of Knoxville, TN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Galloway officiating. Interment will follow directly after the memorial service at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.