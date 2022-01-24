Tennessee Tree Day is March 19th

(TN Tree Day) Tennessee residents are invited to reserve native trees to plant during the 8th annual “Tennessee Tree Day” event taking place on March 19, 2022. Trees must be reserved online before February 13, when registration closes. There are ten native tree species to choose from on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A small donation is requested for each tree during registration. All trees must be picked up on the dates and at the locations chosen during registration. Visit www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay to reserve trees.

“We’re looking for people that want to beautify their yards, farms, and neighborhoods across Tennessee and help improve our environment,” says Cynthia Hernandez, Tennessee Tree Program Manager with Tennessee Environmental Council. “We have set up 130 volunteer-run tree pick-up locations in communities across the state to make it convenient for folks to pick up their trees and participate,” says Hernandez.

Tree Day is designed to help maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location and may include: bald cypress, eastern redbud, gray dogwood, northern red oak, Nuttall oak, pawpaw, pecan, red mulberry, shagbark or shellbark hickory, Virginia pine, and wild plum.

“Trees help to provide clean water, wildlife habitat, products for our everyday use, and places to recreate,” said Heather Slayton, Assistant State Forester with Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. “We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Environmental Council in promoting the many benefits of planting trees through the Tree Day event,” says Slayton. “Many of the trees that will be planted have been grown at our East Tennessee Nursery in Polk County and are specifically adapted to the Tennessee climate.”

This annual event is organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (tectn.org), a non-profit organization. Every year the event attracts thousands of volunteers who plant trees at their own homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods, and other locations of their own choosing. Since 2015, more than 600,000 trees have been planted in Tennessee as a result of this effort.

Tree Day is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tractor Supply Company Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, Memorial Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Sharing Change, and TVA. A complete list of event sponsors is featured on the event website: www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.