Tammy McKamey age 50 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. Tammy was born January 24, 1971 in Knox County, Tennessee. Tammy’s most favorite time of year was Christmas and if someone went in her home you could tell by all her decorations. Throughout her life she loved swimming, singing, and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Sue Stooksbury; father-in-law, Don McKamey; grandmother, Martha Lloyd.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald “Travis”McKamey; son, Victor Anthony McKamey; daughter, Jesi Cheyenne Homan & husband Andrew Joseph; grandsons, Mason Luke Homan and Noah Andrew Homan; brother, Johnny Mercer; mother-in-law, Bobbie McKamey; brother-in-law, Jonathan McKamey & wife Leslie; step father, Willard Stooksbury; special cousin, Sherri Beaty; step parents, Buddy & Linda Mercer; niece, Mercede Mercer; great nieces, Jaqualin & Lulu Eavey.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

