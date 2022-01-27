Sophia Azalea Hutchison, 89, of Clinton

Sophia Azalea Hutchison, 89, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. 

Sophia was born July 25, 1932, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she had primarily resided in East Tennessee – Chattanooga, Knoxville (Fountain City), Oneida, and most recently Clinton. She also had resided previously in Carmel, Indiana and Boca Raton, Florida. 

She loved her family as a homemaker but at the same time held careers as a bowling instructor/league organizer and later as a licensed real estate agent. She was passionate about sewing, crosswords and mind-challenging puzzles, bird-watching, and cooking. In addition, she selflessly devoted her time to various charitable and non-profit organizations.  

Sophia is survived by her husband of seventy years, Wilton, her children, Wilton, Jr. of Clinton, Douglas (Rose) of Atlantis, FL, Michael T. of Clinton, her brothers William R. Patterson (Jerry Sue) of Johnson City and R. Dean (Mary) of Kansas City, MO.  She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Visitation with the family and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. The family asks that flowers and expressions of sympathy be sent to the funeral home. Donations can be made in memory of Sophia Hutchison to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, TN.

