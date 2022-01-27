Smokies Job Fair set for February 19th

(Tennessee Smokies press release)  The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting a Job Fair at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, February 19 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. When arriving please enter at The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill Restaurant located on the left side of the parking lot. 

The job fair will feature positions from many departments with part-time and seasonal positions within Smokies Stadium. The Tennessee Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside Smokies Stadium. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends. 

Available departments include new hires for food and beverage, ticketing, production, promotions, merchandise, and stadium operations.

The Food and Beverage department is looking to fill positions for cooks, cashiers, runners, servers, picnic attendants, and group area attendants. Other available positions in the Restaurant include cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts.

Ticketing is looking to fill positions for ticket takers, ticket sellers, and group area attendants.

Promotions and Production are looking to fill positions for mascots, rally crew promotion team members, camera operators, and press box personnel.

Merchandise is looking to fill team store representatives. 

Stadium Operations is looking to fill positions in first aid, ushers, and kid zone attendants. 

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel, or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

The Smokies will commence their 2022 home opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday, April 8, 2022. Season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

