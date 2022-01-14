Small fire causes brief evacuation of CHS

Students, teachers and staff at Clinton High School were briefly evacuated from the building after a small fire Thursday afternoon.

Anderson County Schools’ spokesman Ryan Sutton says the school was evacuated at around 2:15 due to what was described as a small fire in the building. No one was reportedly in the vicinity of the fire when it occurred, according to Sutton, and no one was hurt.

Everyone was able to re-enter the building, and were dismissed at their usual time. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

