Photo courtesy of CCSO

Simultaneous search warrants executed in LaFollette

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 776 Views

Last Wednesday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted simultaneous raids at a pair of locations in LaFollette.  Investigators with the Narcotics Unit obtained the search warrants for homes on Davis Road and State Lane after undercover officers allegedly purchased Schedule II narcotics from a man identified as Edward Lee Housley, Jr. at both homes over the course of the past month or so.

While searching the homes, deputies reported finding and seizing an undisclosed amount of drugs, and say that charges against Housley are pending.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORT: Grant obtained to aid in identifying infant boy’s body

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge Police Department has received …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.