Simultaneous search warrants executed in LaFollette

Last Wednesday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted simultaneous raids at a pair of locations in LaFollette. Investigators with the Narcotics Unit obtained the search warrants for homes on Davis Road and State Lane after undercover officers allegedly purchased Schedule II narcotics from a man identified as Edward Lee Housley, Jr. at both homes over the course of the past month or so.

While searching the homes, deputies reported finding and seizing an undisclosed amount of drugs, and say that charges against Housley are pending.