Saturday breakfast fundraiser to help ET Stamey

The Apple Blossom Café in downtown Clinton will host a fundraising breakfast this Saturday, January 29th, from 8 to 11 am. All proceeds will be used toward paying for renovations to ET Stamey’s home, as he continues to recover after having suffered a stroke in December. The renovations include ramps and other upgrades to ensure he can live as comfortably and independently as possible upon his return home.

Saturday’s breakfast will feature your choice of pancakes OR biscuits and gravy, with sausage. The cost is $5, and again, all proceeds will help this community give back to a man who has devoted so much of his time, energy, and passion toward making Clinton a special place to live.

ET has served on the Clinton City Council for 11 years. He’s also a member of the Anderson County Fair Board, president of the Clinton Rotary Club, and athletic director at Clinton City Schools.

Donations can be made online at www.DonatetoET.com or dropped off at the Clinton City Schools Central Office or at Southern Bank of Tennessee in Clinton.

Any checks must be made payable to ET Stamey.