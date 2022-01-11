Sara Katherine (Kitty)Hayden, 67, of Clinton

Sara Katherine (Kitty) Hayden, age 67, of Clinton, TN, heard the voice of her creator and Almighty God on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Sara, also known to many as “Kitty”, was a 1972 graduate of Clinton High School and attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN.  She was employed by K-25 and Y-12 DOE Contractor facilities until retirement.  Sara was a life-long member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she held past positions as Secretary and Sunday School Teacher.
Preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Thomas (TJ) and Louise Hayden, and siblings Ronald (Poochie) Hayden, Brenda Willis, and Thomas Hayden, Jr. (Swann).
She leaves to cherish her memory, Sisters:  Carol Hayden (Columbus, OH) and Marilyn Hayden (Clinton, TN); brother: Richard Hayden (Columbus, OH); sister-in-law: Shelia Hayden (Knoxville, TN).  She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews who were more like her grandchildren, cousins to include the Brewer, Nelson, Staples, Turner, and Wallace families.  Friendships that included the Y-12 and K-25 co-workers, Denise Scruggs, Delores Cole, ‘1972’ Classmates of Clinton High School, Cain, Ellis, Shropshire, Thomas, Weaver, Whitt, Gallaher, and Willis families.  Special friend/sister, Ms. Odessa Anderson, Oak Ridge, TN, Mr. Ronald Piper and family, Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Al Yassien of Columbus, OH.
The funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.  The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the funeral following immediately after, Rev. Dr. Joe Weaver, officiating.  Burial at Sunset Cemetery.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of services. www.holleygamble.com

