Rodney Lunsford, age 55 of Lancaster, California, previously from Heiskell, TN pass away on October 10, 2021 in Lancaster, California.

Rodney’s family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, is in charge of all arrangements. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolence can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com