Roane authorities seize marijuana from indoor grow operation

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman Police, along with Roane County Sheriff’s deputies and TBI agents, executed a search warrant at a building near downtown Harriman on Wednesday night and found an indoor marijuana grow.

When the warrant was executed, authorities say they found an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized an undisclosed amount of what is believed to be marijuana, both already cultivated and still growing.

Officials say that they have identified a suspect and that their investigation in continuing.

