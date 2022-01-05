A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for an elk poached on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area of Claiborne County.

Reward offered in elk-poaching case

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

Several groups have banded together to offer a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for poaching an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area of Claiborne County.

Around lunchtime on Friday, December 31st, a local hunter reported finding a 5×5 bull elk that had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of NCWMA, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit.  TWRA says that the elk was found dead just north of the graveyard off Valley Creek Rd., which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA. 

TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow and Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller both responded to the scene and located the dead elk lying in an old coal mine road. 

The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed that the animal had been shot and investigators say that a bullet was recovered.

In a press release, TWRA says that the Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of the poached elk.  

If anyone has information about the case, please contact Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the TWRA poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174.  

All caller information will remain anonymous.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDOT: State is ready for winter weather

TDOT crews will be out today and tonight pre-treating roads across the state in anticipation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.