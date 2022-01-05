Reward offered in elk-poaching case

Several groups have banded together to offer a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for poaching an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area of Claiborne County.

Around lunchtime on Friday, December 31st, a local hunter reported finding a 5×5 bull elk that had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of NCWMA, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit. TWRA says that the elk was found dead just north of the graveyard off Valley Creek Rd., which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA.

TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow and Elk Program Coordinator Brad Miller both responded to the scene and located the dead elk lying in an old coal mine road.

The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed that the animal had been shot and investigators say that a bullet was recovered.

In a press release, TWRA says that the Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of the poached elk.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the TWRA poaching hotline at 1(800) 831-1174.

All caller information will remain anonymous.