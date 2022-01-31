Reminder: MEDIC backing Pat, competing for donations

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center press release) MEDIC is combining two events for one big week of fun. MEDIC will be competing against the American Red Cross Middle TN locations to see which center can collect the most red blood cells from February 7 – 10. Additionally, MEDIC is supporting The Pat Summitt Foundation that week by donating $5 per donor to the organization.

Donors will receive a special edition Dunk for Donations shirt, #WeBackPat wristband, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, and a chance to win tickets to the February 13th Lady Vols game against Vandy.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-ins are always welcome.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.