RCSO investigating after body found Sunday

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 501 Views

Investigators with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man’s body found Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Paw Paw Plains Road in eastern Roane County at around 3:30 pm by a property owner who discovered the body.  Few details have been released, except that the body was transported to the Regional Forensics Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

As of the time this report was filed, the man’s name had not been released, but Roane County authorities ask that if you have information that may help in their investigation, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-376-5582.  Callers may remain anonymous.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Morgan deputies make ‘huge’ NYE drug bust

Friday, authorities with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department say their deputies made what was described …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.