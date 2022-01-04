RCSO investigating after body found Sunday

Investigators with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man’s body found Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Paw Paw Plains Road in eastern Roane County at around 3:30 pm by a property owner who discovered the body. Few details have been released, except that the body was transported to the Regional Forensics Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

As of the time this report was filed, the man’s name had not been released, but Roane County authorities ask that if you have information that may help in their investigation, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-376-5582. Callers may remain anonymous.