Randy Wayne Byrd, age 54

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 138 Views

Randy Wayne Byrd, age 54, passed away on 12/26/2021 at UT Medical Center after a lengthy and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.  Born in Campbell County, TN, Randy worked construction most of his life, ultimately becoming Vice President of his own company, K&F Construction, along with his wife Francis. He loved camping, spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed a good BBQ while watching the Vols or a dirt track race, a particular fan of Jimmy Owens. He epitomized the phrase “living life to the fullest,” approaching even the hardest of times with a positive attitude and trusting in the Lord’s plan throughout his illness.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Francis Byrd; his mother, Patsy Byrd Thomas; his father Lendon Byrd and his wife Brenda. He leaves behind several daughters that will miss him very much including Whitlee and husband KR Salyer; Makala and husband Steven Cruey; Myra and husband Jordan Fuhrman; Lori and husband Brian Staudenmaier. He loved spoiling his grandchildren Emma and Raegan Salyer; Madalyn and Ella Cruey; Aidan and Alaina Staudenmaier. He will also be missed by his sister Sharon and husband (and close friend) Derrick Dameron; niece Rachel and husband Brad Bittinger along with their son Blane Bittinger.  A special recognition to friend, Dean Jackson, who stood by his friend’s side and supported him through this illness, as well as friend Chris Dale; father-in-law, Kenneth Evans.
Receiving of friends will be January 6, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.  Rather than a funeral, his family has decided to honor Randy with a true celebration and remembrance of his life, which will take place at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Misty Marie Dickson, age 44 of Clinton

Misty Marie Dickson, age 44 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.  She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.