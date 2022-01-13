RAM seeking volunteers of all kinds for February clinic

Remote Area Medical, or RAM,  says it is desperately needing volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals for a clinic that will be held February 11th through the 13th at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building, at 3301 E Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville (TN 37914). 

RAM is in need of doctors and surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and/or nurses, dentists and dental staff, dental surgeons, ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other vision care professionals.

RAM is also searching for general support volunteers to help with setting up for the clinic and breaking it down afterward, as well as for interpreters.

In a press release, RAM says that if you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Knoxville community, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

