RAM holding free clinic February 11-13 in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, will hold a free, three-day clinic on February 11th, 12th, and 13th at the Jacob Building located at Chilhowee Park (3301 E. Magnolia Avenue) in Knoxville.

As always, all RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 10 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 10, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

Patients will enter the main entrance on Prosser Road, Gate #1, and additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Due to time constraints, RAM says that patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Services available at this RAM free clinic will include:

dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays,

eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site,

women’s health exams,

flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations,

Hepatitis-C Testing, HIV Testing,

pediatrics, mental health counseling, general medical exams and more.

Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision, and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor. Since RAM was founded in 1985, nearly 173,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support staff – have treated more than 863,000 individuals delivering $174 million worth of free healthcare services.