Ralph Odell Collins, age 78, of Oliver Springs

Ralph Odell Collins, age 78, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Collins was born August 7, 1943, in Benham, Kentucky. He has lived in Oliver Springs for the majority of his life.

Before his retirement, Mr. Collins worked in various states as a sheet metal fabricator. He then owned Ralco in Oliver Springs. Ralph was a 1961 graduate of Oliver Springs High School where he was MVP of the football team. He also attended Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his father B.F. Collins; mother Nancy Gilliam Collins; and sister-in-law Mary Collins.

He is survived by his brothers Don Collins of Oliver Springs, Larry Collins of Harriman, Danny Collins (Janet) of Kingston; sister Shelby Todd (Allen) of Tampa, Florida; his partner and best friend Mary M. Patterson of Oliver Springs; he is also survived by niece Teresa Buchholz of Clearwater, Florida; nephew Brian Collins of Melbourne, Australia.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 3:00PM at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. The family requests that no flowers be sent.

